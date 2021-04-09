How Britain is Mourning Prince Philip’s Death

Getty Images

On Friday, news broke of Prince Philip’s death at the age of 99.

Queen Elizabeth will mourn his death for eight days, which means she won't be taking part in any royal duties during that time frame.

After the Queen's eight days of mourning, an official Royal Mourning will follow. The country will mourn for 10 days, while the royal family will continue mourning for 30 days.

British broadcasters have been scrambling to refocus their programming on Prince Philip once the news was announced midday.

ITV, known for its royal coverage, is airing several programs in honor of Prince Philip, including “Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh,” “Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered,” and “Prince Philip: A Royal Life.”

As for Channel 4, the network will air “Royal Obituary” as well as a 90-minute news special dedicated to Philip.

The Union Jack was lowered to half-mast at Downing Street to honor Prince Philip, while the House of Commons will reconvene on Monday to pay tribute.

After the sad news was announced, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Prince Philip lived an extraordinary life — as a naval hero in the Second World War, as the man who inspired countless young people through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and, above all, as Her Majesty The Queen’s loyal consort.”

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty and her family, who have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” Johnson continued. “We are a kingdom united both in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip’s passing, and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the country.”