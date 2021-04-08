What Prince William & Prince Harry Reportedly Discussed After Bombshell Interview

New details have emerged about the royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah, a source tells Us Weekly that William did reach out to his brother.

The conversation, however, was about the upcoming tribute to their late mother Princess Diana and “didn’t end well.”

The insider said the event “was the only topic they discussed,” adding, “The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn’t end well. And yes, they agreed over the statue, but communication between them was sparse and over email and WhatsApp.”

The 60th birthday tribute to Diana and statue unveiling will take place over the summer, marking Harry’s first return to the U.K. since the bombshell interview.

The source said William is insisting that he and Harry meet ahead of time before stepping out in public.

“Harry has so much going on in his life work-wise and is busy planning for the arrival of their daughter that he’s trying not to overthink the consequences that may arise upon his return to the U.K.,” the insider said. “All eyes will be on them at the unveiling, critics will be analyzing their every move and how they interact with each other. [William] doesn’t believe that it’s feasible for them to reunite in the public eye without showing signs of tension if they don’t thrash out their differences in advance.”

The source continued, “The statue is to reflect on Diana’s legacy, not their feud, and William wants to keep it that way. But Harry is refusing to meet up with William and won’t be bossed around by his brother. His stubbornness is making a bad situation worse.”

During Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah, they discussed their strained relationship with his family and the lack of mental healthcare for Meghan as a new royal. They also accused someone in the royal family of voicing concern over their future child’s skin tone during Markle’s pregnancy with son Archie. They have yet to name the person, but did confirm it was not the Queen or Prince Philip.