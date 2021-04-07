John Cena Talks ‘Wipeout,’ Plus: Playing The Peacemaker in ‘Suicide Squad’

Getty

“Wipeout” is back on TV, and John Cena is one of its star hosts. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Cena to talk about the revival and all his current projects!

The WWE alum admitted this about the crazy obstacle course competition show: He hasn’t done the course!

“No, there’s no way I would ever do the course. Absolutely no way,” said John, who is co-hosting alongside Camille Kostek and Nicole Byer.

Jenn asked, “You’re a bigger guy, so does it help to be your size or is smaller the better option if you’re going to be on ‘Wipeout?’”

John replied, “You know, I think it has to do with the crazy bravery of the contestant.”

Jenn commented, “I find myself laughing way too much at other people’s misfortune.”

John said, “This is a great thing about ‘Wipeout,’ it makes it OK… The show is lighthearted and fun-spirited… You don’t have to hold in your amusement when you watch ‘Wipeout,’ and I think that’s what actually makes it special.”



Cena is also set to star as The Peacemaker in the new movie “The Suicide Squad.”

He shared, “He will kill as many women, men, and children as he needs to get peace… I don’t think there’s anything he wouldn’t do for liberty.”



In real life, John is also a bestselling author, sharing, “Two new books! Hoping they do well.”

Jenn said, “So they’re all about positivity and, you know, we’ve had celebrities like Chrissy Teigen… she got off of Twitter because it’s such a toxic environment. You actually do the opposite. You work to promote positivity. Why is that important to you?”

Cena explained, “I think if people spend more time listening to each other, practicing a little bit of empathy… maybe we wouldn’t be as angry. Maybe we wouldn’t be as divided… If I’m going to use my voice for something, I want to try to do it for that and that’s why the books are out. They’re just a collection of works that I’ve put out over the past four years that do address a lot of engaging topics.”

What about the long-running joke between him and John Oliver about sharing a birthday?

John said, “This is a thing because our parents conceived us both at the same time. This is the thing because we were both born on the same day… Literally ask yourself, ‘What are the odds of two people being born in 1977 on April 23 named John?’ John is such an uncommon name, ya know… And here’s the most difficult part of it: I’m forever living in John Oliver’s shadow.”