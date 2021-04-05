Surprising New Details of Mossimo Giannulli’s Early Release from Prison

Backgrid

It was an especially good Good Friday for Mossimo Giannulli, who was released from prison early after serving nearly five months for his role in the college admissions scandal.

Mossimo’s son Gianni tells “Extra’s” Billy Bush that all three of Giannulli’s kids picked him up at Lompoc, a federal correctional institution, at the earliest time allowed, 8:30 a.m.

Originally, Gianni was going to pick up his father alone, but at the last minute, sisters Olivia Jade and Bella jumped into their brother’s truck to surprise Mossimo.

The siblings left L.A. Thursday night and headed up to Santa Barbara County to avoid traffic, spending the night in a hotel about 20 minutes from the prison.

The girls hid in the backseat and jumped out. Their dad lost it when he saw them.

There have been reports that Mossimo would be staying at a halfway house, but Gianni told Billy that they only stopped at the halfway house to pick up an ankle bracelet Giannulli would be wearing in home confinement until his sentence is completed in April.

Mossimo’s early release also marked a reunion with wife Lori Loughlin. She was released from custody back in December after serving two months. Before Friday afternoon, Lori and Mossimo had not seen each other in six and a half months.

Giannulli spent 58 days of his nearly five months of incarceration in a medium-security prison, not the camp to which he had been sentenced.