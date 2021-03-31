Jimmy Fallon & Jimmy Kimmel’s Hilarious Late-Night War Over Pizza

Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel just declared a late-night war on Jimmy Fallon over who made the best pizza!

Both hosts showed off their pizza-making skills, and now Kimmel wants fans to vote for him or “Fallon’s sad, misshapen blob” while raising money for No Kid Hungry. Just text KIMMEL or FALLON to 877877 along with a $5 donation.

It started a few days ago when Fallon was inspired to try making “the best pizza ever” after watching Stanley Tucci’s “Searching for Italy.”

Things got off to a rocky start when his electric pizza maker started smoking, but he forged on. Fallon showed off his fresh dough from Eataly, San Marzano tomatoes, and other key ingredients.

The comedian struggled to make the crust with his hands, eventually using a rolling pin.

In the end, the pizza had Fallon jumping up and down in his kitchen, declaring it the “best ever.”

Kimmel would disagree. He hilariously posted his own video, writing in the caption, “I cannot in good conscience stand by silently while @JimmyFallon makes ‘pizza.’”

In his video, Kimmel called Fallon “very cute” while pointing out some “mistakes” he made along the way, insisting Fallon is “no Stanley Tucci.”

Kimmel told Fallon it was “outrageous” that he tried using a rolling pin on the dough because “it takes all the air out of the pizza.”

He went on to expertly stretch his dough, before insisting using San Marzanos was also a mistake and that Bianco DiNapolis are the best.

Kimmel said the key is “balance” and to use ingredients “sparingly.” He joked that the other Jimmy’s “waffle maker” was “adorable” as he slid his into a real outdoor pizza oven.

As he took a bite he declared it “so much better” than Fallon’s!

Fallon joked on Instagram Stories, “@JimmyKimmel Are you suggesting that I invented a new food? What a day for the culinary world?!?! Just when you think it’s all been done…”