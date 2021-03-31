Goodbye, Gap! Michael Strahan Shows Off His New Look

“Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan is looking a little different these days!

On Tuesday, Strahan posted a video of himself visiting a dentist to close the gap between his front teeth.

He tweeted, “I did it. #GoodbyeGap.”

In the video, Strahan told his dentist Dr. Lee Gause that he didn’t tell anyone he was planning to undergo the procedure since they would tell him not to do it. He pointed out, “I've got to do what I want to do for myself now."

Along with calling the moment “50 years in the making,” Strahan exclaimed, “I love it!”

While Dr. Gause didn't confirm if the procedure was temporary or permanent, he told E! News, "There are lots of miraculous things that can be done with cosmetic dentistry and Michael Strahan has probably the most signature gap on television. It just shows the miracles that are possible with cosmetic dentistry to be able to close a gap that is the size of Michael Strahan's. I think he looks great. I think he was pretty excited about it."

Since he shared the video so close to April Fool’s Day, it is unknown if the procedure really happened!

Last week, Strahan tweeted, "I rock my gap with pride! It's who I am!"

In 2012, Michael opened up about his past plans to close the gap. He told Elle, “I was really close to closing it up. I was at the dentist having him do mock-ups. I thought about it, man."