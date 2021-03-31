Chrissy Teigen Graces the Cover of People’s Beautiful Issue!

Model and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen just landed the cover of People’s Beautiful Issue!

In the stunning photo, Chrissy smiles as she wraps her arms around daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

The cover story dives into Chrissy’s parenting philosophy, her marriage to John Legend, and how they have coped with the ups and downs of the past year.

Sharing her mom style, she said, "I'm an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids. For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they're very warm and friendly. You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings."

That relaxed style likely comes from her mom Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen. "My mom was never once like, 'You probably shouldn't use Sharpie on your eyebrows,'" Chrissy said. "She just let me do it — and I learned! With kids, you let them figure out what they love. John and I are both very relaxed and willing to learn together."

The cookbook author said having children also changed the way she saw John. "I thought I knew everything about John, and then [we] had children. Seeing him take care of them is beautiful. Seeing my partner be a father is really wonderful."

Last year, Chrissy and John opened up to fans about the loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant.

Teigen reflected, "I've learned how strong physically and mentally a body can be. I've learned how strong I am. This year has been a roller coaster for everybody in the world, including our little family.”

She continued, "Seeing people rally around us has been really beautiful. There have been things in the past year that I never thought John would have to see, but it's also been so wonderful that we have prevailed and still see each other with so much more love than we could have ever, ever imagined ever in our lives. Whatever love we put out into the world 10 years ago, we're getting it back tenfold. I feel every piece of love from everybody around the world."

Teigen sees even more love and laughter ahead. "I can't wait to see salt-and-pepper John and me next to him with my silver hair. I really look forward to our children being hopefully the type of kids that come over every weekend for Sunday dinner. That would be incredibly meaningful to me. I will be so happy seeing my family all around the same table."

Pick up the Beautiful Issue this Friday for more with Chrissy and other featured stars like Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria, Zendaya and celebrity lifestyle expert Sandra Lee.

Getty