Russell Crowe Reveals His Father, ‘the Most Gentle of Men,’ Has Passed Away

Getty Images

In a touching tribute, Russell Crowe has revealed his father, John Alexander Crowe, has passed away at 85.

Russell wrote on Twitter, “I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away.”

He continued, “I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news.”

The Oscar winner closed with, “John Alexander Crowe 13th March 1936- 30th March 2021 Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest In Peace.”

Anthony Hopkins was among the many to respond to the post, writing, “Dear friend, sending you my deepest condolences. Everyday I ask myself, ‘what’s it all about?’ Love, Tony.”

DailyMail.com reports that John and wife Jocelyn moved their family from New Zealand to Australia around 1968, where the couple pursued careers as film set caterers. John also spent time working in hotel management.

In June 2020, Russell opened up to “Extra’s” Charissa Thompson about quarantining with his parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I'm isolating in isolation. I'm in the bush. I decided to be here because my mom and dad are pretty old,” he said. “Now, my dad's 84 and my mom's 79. And they're suffering from the things that people get at that age, you know, early onset this and that, you know, so it was just a better thing for me to do to decide to be where they were. Because, you know, my kids are in Sydney… It was a good decision for me to be happy with my mom and dad.”