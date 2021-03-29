What Meghan Markle’s Dad Reportedly Gave Security During Unannounced Visit to Oprah’s House

Getty/Backgrid

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle showed up unannounced at Oprah’s mansion over the weekend.

The Sun posted photos of Thomas outside her Montecito mansion as he hand-delivered an envelope to masked security guards. The envelope reportedly contained a letter offering himself up for an exclusive interview.

It is the latest twist in the saga involving his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex, whose blockbuster tell-all with Oprah is still making headlines.

A source told the paper, “This was not a note to Meghan and Harry, it was meant for Oprah,” adding, “Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say.”

During an unaired portion of Meghan’s bombshell interview, she opened up about her father, who was accused of staging photos for the paparazzi in 2018, and did not attend the royal wedding.

"'I just need you to tell me. And if you tell me the truth, we can help.' And he wasn't able to do that." — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on a conversation she had with her father regarding tabloids #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/XhPwGM0Uvl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021 @CBSThisMorning

Meghan told Oprah that her dad denied working with the paparazzi, relaying the conversation they had. “I said, ‘I just need you to tell me. And if you tell me the truth, we can help.’ And he wasn’t able to do that. And that, for me, has really resonated, especially now as a mother.”

Meghan pointed out that her mother Doria Ragland has not spoken about Meghan. “You’ve never heard her say a word,” Meghan said. “She’s remained in silent dignity for four years, watching me go through this.”