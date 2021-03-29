Bethenny Frankel on Engagement and New Season of ‘RHONY,’ Plus: How She's Helping Small Businesses

Bethenny Frankel is busy! She is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, author, producer, TV star — and newly engaged.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Frankel, who is back in New York after hitting the beach in Florida, where she was spotted with a massive engagement ring from fiancé Paul Bernon.

Jenn congratulated her, saying, “You must be on cloud nine! You must be so happy.” Bethenny told her, “Thank you. I’m very excited, and it’s really wonderful.”

The former star of “The Real Housewives of New York City” has lots of love for the city, but she hasn’t decided if she’ll get married there. “I’m not sure,” she said. “I’m not sure. I mean, I love New York. I’m not sure.”

“RHONY” is back on Bravo, and Frankel said of the new season, “I’m sure it’s great and I’m sure it’s gonna be a thrill a minute.”

But don’t count on Frankel making a return. She insisted, “I don’t really believe in going backwards. I don’t want to go back on ‘Housewives.’ It’s not where I am right now. I respect that I came from there… I’m moving forward. I’m launching my own show on HBO MAX, ‘The Big Shot with Bethenny,’ and my podcast ‘B with Bethenny’ has a big announcement coming this week.”

She added, “Leaving the show was something that I just, in my gut, I thought I should do. I was looking several steps forward.”

Paying it forward with her BStrong disaster relief initiative, she said, “I never imagined it would be $100 million in aid and PPE and cash cards, every form of aid… I never thought we would be so involved. I love that it is so transparent… We just put a million dollars in Texas. We’re doing relief in Alabama right now.”

And she has partnered with Scotch Brand and their Ship It Forward small business grant. Frankel said, “They’re helping small businesses. You can nominate a small business for financial assistance, support, and shipping supplies. I like what they’re doing and they’re continuing to pay/ship it forward.”