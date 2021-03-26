Samantha Busch Shares a Funny Story from Her IVF Journey with NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch

Getty Images

“Fighting Infertility” author Samantha Busch is an open book when it comes to her IVF journey, and she’s sharing one of the funnier moments on the “Band of Mothers” podcast with Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee.

On a new episode that drops Tuesday, Samantha reveals the most unforgettable place she asked husband Kyle Busch to help administer a timed shot.

Samantha and the NASCAR driver were at a sponsor dinner with about 20 other people, and she started to get concerned because she needed to take the IVF shot right at 9:30 p.m. This was the couple’s first time trying IVF and they weren’t telling anyone.

She told Kyle to meet her in the “big stall” in the bathroom, adding, “I’ve got this cocktail dress on and we weren’t paying attention, but he’s like, ‘Lift your dress higher. Bend over’… I look down and there is a pair of feet in the stall next to us. I was like, ‘Please, please don’t be somebody at our dinner.’“

Busch continued, “They exit first, we exit… and it was a lady at our dinner and she just looked straight at us.”

She said with a laugh, “It was so awkward. I was like really, they think we left a sponsored dinner to have a quickie!”