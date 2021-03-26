Love Token: Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Show Off Wisdom Teeth Necklaces

Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham, 22, and fiancée Nicola Peltz, 26, are showing their love in the most unique way!

Nicola revealed she had necklaces made from their wisdom teeth, and the couple showed off the charms on Instagram Stories.

Instagram

Peltz wrote, “I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend.”

Beckham also showed off his toothy bling, writing, “Words can’t discribe [sic] how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz.”

Brooklyn, son of David and Victoria Beckham, continued, “I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever.”

In another post, he continued the lovefest, writing, “The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you @nicolaannepeltz.”