Celebrity News March 25, 2021
Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Posts Update After Undergoing Surgery
McKayla Maroney, 25, is on the mend after undergoing surgery.
The retired Olympic gymnast was suffering from kidney stones, which required an operation. She shared an update with fans from her hospital bed after, writing, “I think my surgery was a success. On to recovery.”
In one pic, she pulled down her pink mask to show her pout and wrote, “ouch lol”
She also shared a close-up of her face with the note “some tears before surgery, haha,” adding, “not gona lie, I really didn’t want surgery. I was pretty sad and scared of the bad possible outcomes and the pain. I’m happy it’s over, but it’s gona be at least a week more of pain w this stint then I’ll be good I think.”
The Blast reports that Maroney was rushed to a hospital in Orange County last month for “severe” pain that was later diagnosed as kidney stones.
McKayla was a member of the 2012 Summer Olympics gymnastics team known as the Fierce Five. She took home a gold medal and a silver that year.