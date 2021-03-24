Kim Raver Drops a Clue About a Character’s Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” brought back Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight, leaving fans to wonder who could be next!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with star Kim Raver, who dropped a clue about what to look for in the upcoming episodes.

Kim teased, “I would say tune in because it’s like a candy store of fun… ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ past actors… Don’t miss any shows from now until the finale, because they’re just so great.”

She also hinted that a scene where her character Teddy eats cherry pie leads to the return of another character.

Referring to an episode directed by co-star Kevin McKidd, she let this slip: “There’s a cherry pie, and I don’t love cherry pie, but he got wind of that and… he wouldn’t, like, call ‘Cut’… And then there’s someone who comes back…”

Cheslie asked, “So you’re telling me I need to look out for the cherry pie, because that’s a precursor to somebody rejoining ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’” Raver nodded, “Yeah, cherry pie is key!”

Teddy has been on a roller-coaster ride all season, and Cheslie pointed out, “People are dying, these relationships are blowing up. There’s a lot going on with her storyline.”

Kim told her, “I know, I am just as upset as the fans are at Teddy.”

Raver expanded further, saying, “She never confronted the grief and the loss that she had between, you know, Henry, played by the amazing Scott Foley… and Allison and then losing DeLuca. It’s definitely an explanation as to why she was behaving kind of so crazy. I can’t wait to actually see her figure out how to heal.”