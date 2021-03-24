Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party Goes Virtual

Getty

The 2021 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party is going virtual this year!

Neil Patrick Harris will host the highly anticipated party with Elton John and his husband David Furnish on April 25.

Neil said, “I've always been a huge supporter of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and could not be more honored to host this year's virtual gala with my close friends Elton and David. Coming off the back of working on ‘It’s a Sin’ about the AIDS epidemic in the ‘80s, this cause resonates more deeply with me than ever. The tireless work done by the Foundation to help end the AIDS epidemic is incredibly inspiring, and I'm proud to have a small part in the effort to continue raising awareness for the movement.”

Grammy winner Dua Lipa will be performing a stripped-back set for the event, which will raise money for young people at risk and living with HIV all over the world.

In a statement, Elton said, “This year, we are bringing our Oscar party into people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening with David (Furnish), myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris and the incredible Dua Lipa plus many fabulous surprise names.”

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar pre-party,” John continued.

In her own statement, Dua said, “It’s such an honor to be a part of one of the most iconic Oscar parties and I’m really proud to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation to help tackle the stigma that exists around HIV as we need to build a kinder and more accepting world together. And to share the stage with Elton John will be a dream come true!”

For the first time ever, Foundation supporters worldwide will be able to attend the party by joining a 60-minute pre-show special.