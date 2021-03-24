Bethenny Frankel’s Engagement Ring Is Worth How Much?!

MEGA

Bethenny Frankel’s see-it-f-om space diamond engagement ring has everyone talking!

News broke Tuesday that the reality star had finalized her divorce from Jason Hoppy and gotten engaged to her film producer beau Paul Bernon.

Frankel was spotted wearing the major bling while enjoying a day at the beach in Florida. Now, experts tell Page Six the ring could be worth $1 million!

MEGA

Apeksha Kothari, chief operating officer at RareCarat.com, told the paper, “It looks like she wore a three-stone ring that features a huge 8- to 10-carat emerald-shaped center stone set with two smaller emerald accent diamonds we estimate to be around 3 carats total.”

Meanwhile, an insider close to the “Real Housewives of New York City” star told Page Six they feel Bethenny timed the pics to appear on the same day Bravo was dropping the first look at the show’s new season.

A source, however, disputed the claim to “Extra’s” Billy Bush, explaining, “I just spoke to a source close to Bethenny, and she said Bethenny is mortified because she’s done a lot of work for good during the pandemic and to flash a ring like that appears tone-deaf, and she doesn’t want that out there.” Frankel’s BStrong Foundation has been busy over the past year, providing emergency assistance during times of crisis.