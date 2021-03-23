Former Child Star Nathan Kress & Wife London Elise Welcome Baby #2

Nathan Kress of “iCarly” fame is a dad again!

Kress’ wife London Elise gave birth to a baby girl, who they named Evie Elise. On Monday night, he wrote on Instagram, “And just like that, 3 became 4 ❤ Evie Elise Kress, born 3/20/21 at 5:31pm. 6 lbs, 4 ounces of light and life. My wife is superhuman, and doing extremely well. My children are the greatest little gifts on the planet, and I still can't seem to stop crying."

Nathan also shared precious photos of their bundle of joy.

London shared her own photos, revealing on Instagram, “A year ago, the world changed in drastic ways. Three months after that, you were conceived straight out of us getting Covid (guess we got restless after weeks of exhaustion 😜). You are the epitome of a Covid baby amidst the Covid baby boom. Now, almost exactly one year since lockdown began, our lives have drastically changed again. But, our sweet one, this change has been one of hope and light. You have signified life to us, after so much life has tragically been taken. You have been a rainbow in the cloudy days of Covid, and a rainbow baby to us personally.”

London suffered multiple miscarriages before becoming pregnant with Evie.

London also explained the significance of Evie’s name, writing, “Evie means ‘Life’, & Elise stems from a family name (including my middle name) that means ‘God’s promise’. You are ‘God’s promise of life’ to us, baby girl. You are a child of hope. We love you deeply, Evie Elise Kress.”

The pair announced they were expecting in October. At the time, Nathan wrote on Instagram, “Absolutely thrilled to announce that Baby Girl #2 is well on the way!!”