Bethenny Frankel Engaged After Finalizing Divorce from Jason Hoppy

Instagram

Bethenny Frankel is ready to get married again!

People reports she is engaged to Paul Bernon, as Page Six confirms the Skinnygirl founder is finally officially divorced from Jason Hoppy.

A judge signed off on the papers January 20… eight years after they split.

Bethenny and Jason wed in 2010 and welcomed daughter Bryn the same year. The couple called it quits, however, in 2012. Bethenny filed for divorce weeks later.

Frankel revealed she was still married to Hoppy back in September 2020 while talking about Bernon on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Getty Images

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star said he couldn’t remarry because, “I’m still married.” When Cohen reacted with stunned silence, Bethenny continued, “Crickets again. And scene! And we’re back!”

Bethenny and Jason’s drawn-out divorce involved a custody battle and ugly accusations.

Page Six reports Hoppy was charged with harassing and stalking Frankel in 2017, at which time she asked for a change in custody of their daughter. He denied the charges.

Jason agreed to stay away from Bethenny for six months as part of a plea deal to have the charges dismissed.

Meanwhile, Frankel and Bernon sparked engagement rumors when she stepped out wearing some major bling over the weekend.

The reality star and film producer and real estate developer have been dating since 2018. She told People in 2019, "He's a good person who I love. I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."