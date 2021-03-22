Frost School of Music Puts on Live Show with Special Guest Renée Fleming

Live music is back at the University of Miami! On Saturday, Frost School of Music students put on their first major show since the pandemic started.

Nearly 200 students showed off their talents at the socially distanced outdoor show, called Frost Music Fest ’21, playing all genres of music from jazz to Latin to pop to classical. The crowd was limited to meet safety protocols, but friends, family and fans could also watch online. Check out a replay of the livestream here!

Highlights included Grammy winner Renée Fleming’s performance with the starstruck Frost Symphony Orchestra led by Maestro Gerard Schwarz, and alum John Splithoff’s return to play with the American Music Ensemble.

Splithoff was feeling a bit nostalgic as he posted about it on Instagram, “Playing a show tonight where I used to play frisbee. It’s my first time being on a real stage with musicians in over a year. @frostamemusic learned my music in the span of a week and it means a lot to come back and play with these talented students for a good cause at my alma mater.”