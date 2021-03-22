Becoming a Golf Pro Is Easy With a Home Simulator Like This One

By Alyson Shepard

Your fitted khakis, vibrant golf shirts , and super-sleek visor scream golf pro, but your swing? Not so much. If you haven't been able to get to the course much this year, chances are your game has suffered. And with spring here, it's high time you got some practice in.

Even if you're stuck at home, you can perfect your putt, secure your swing, and more — with the help of Phigolf, that is. This advanced mobile and home golf simulator boasts a state-of-the-art sensor and swing stick, enabling you to immerse yourself in an incredibly realistic game, even if you're just standing in your living room. Whether you're an aspiring pro or are just learning for the first time, Phigolf gives you access to all the right practice tools without you ever having to step foot on the green.

Great for solo nights in or game nights with the crew, Phigolf can provide you with hours of golfing entertainment.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/bphVydLnwMg

Simply download the accompanying WGT Golf app and get lost in photo realistic simulations of golf courses from around the globe. You can even use the swing trainer included in the Phigolf WGT Edition to hone in on your technique and significantly improve your swing. In other words: it's like experiencing TopGolf right at home.

Get the Phigolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for just $190 (reg. $249) when you enter the code GOLF10 at checkout!