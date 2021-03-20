Kim Tyler, Former Child Actor from 'Please Don't Eat the Daisies,' Dies at 66

CBS & Legacy.com

Kim Tyler, known for his work on '60s sitcoms as a child actor, has died at 66. His death, after a long battle with cancer, was confirmed in an announcement in The Los Angeles Times and at Legacy.com.

Tyler was born April 17, 1954, in Hollywood, where he began acting as a toddler, first appearing on TV's "The 20th Century-Fox Hour" in 1956.

The freckle-faced boy appeared on a number of classic sitcoms of the era, including "Hazel" (1962), "The Andy Griffith Show" (1962), "The Addams Family" (1964), and "My Three Sons" (1964).

He acted on six episodes of "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" (1961-1963), but was best known as Kyle Nash on 58 episodes of "Please Don't Eat the Daisies" (1965-1967). The family sitcom was based on the 1957 book by humorist Jean Kerr about a young couple raising four sons in the suburbs, and had also been the subject of a 1960 film starring Doris Day and David Niven.

The beloved series starred Patricia Crowley and Mark Miller as the parents, Brian Nash, twins Jeff and Joe Fithian, and Tyler.

Until Tyler's death on February 10, "Please Don't Eat the Daisies" had the distinction of being the oldest TV series whose entire main cast was still living.

Tyler retired from acting immediately after the series ended, becoming a musician and videographer.