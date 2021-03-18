PDA Alert! NFL Player Braxton Berrios Shares Hot Kiss with Sophia Culpo

MEGA

Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo weren’t afraid to pack on the PDA while out to lunch this week.

The New York Jets wide receiver and the model were caught on camera kissing, with Sophia wrapping her arms around Braxton’s neck as he held her waist.

MEGA

The couple kept it casual, with Braxton in black sweats and a tight-fitting, long-sleeved T-shirt, and Sophia in an orange sweatsuit.

The sighting comes about a month after they made it Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. She recently followed up with another Instagram post showing the couple all dressed up, along with the caption, “Wedding crashers.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.