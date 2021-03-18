Age March Goes Virtual! How You Can Join the Age Celebration

This year, everyone is invited to participate in the annual Age March as the event goes virtual!

Author Barbara Rose Brooker founded the Age March in 2010 to celebrate people of all ages while hoping to put an end to age segregation, age shaming, and systemic ageism. She promotes pro-age culture, saying, “Everyone at every age is age magnificent.”

Check out the global broadcast on March 27 for what is sure to be a powerful conversation about age discrimination and age equality. Brooker will join the hour-long video, hosted by Traci Melchor and co-hosted by Matt Jackson. The event is produced by A-list team CurnalAusilio and Julie Stern.

The Age March will take place at 1 p.m. PT on March 27 on Facebook Live and Instagram Live.