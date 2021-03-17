Demi Lovato Reveals She Was Raped at 15, Sexually Assaulted the Night of OD

OBB MEDIA

Singer Demi Lovato is opening up about her painful past in the new documentary “Dancing with the Devil.”

In the four-part series that just premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, Demi alleges she was raped at 15, and was sexually assaulted years later by her drug dealer on the night she overdosed.

Lovato says, "When I was a teenager... I lost my virginity in a rape," telling the film’s director Michael D. Ratner that she reported the assault, but that the person was never punished. "My #MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me, and they never got in trouble for it. They never got taken out of the movie they were in. There's the tea."

The person is never named, but it is implied it could be someone she worked with during her Disney Channel days.

Lovato went on, "We were hooking up, but I said, 'This isn't going any farther.' That didn't matter to them; they did it anyways. I internalized it — I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him."

She didn’t want the story in the press, saying, "I was part of the Disney crowd that publicly said they were waiting until marriage,” adding, “I didn't have that romantic first time with anybody — that was not it for me."

Demi believes her issues with bulimia stemmed from having to continue to work with the person who allegedly raped her.

"I had to see this person all the time, so I stopped eating and coped in other ways — cutting, throwing up, whatever. My bulimia got so bad that I started throwing up blood for the first time."

She hopes telling her story will encourage others to “speak their voice,” adding, “Women are typically more oppressed than men, especially at 15 years old and especially as a little child-star role model... who had a promise ring."

In another heartbreaking revelation, Demi alleges she was sexually assaulted by her drug dealer the night of her near-fatal 2018 overdose.

"When they found me, I was naked and I was blue,” she said. “I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me. When I woke up in the hospital, they asked me if I'd had consensual sex. There was one flash I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and said, 'Yes.' It wasn't until a month after my overdose until I realized, 'You weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'"

Lovato said she tried having sex with him again months later, by choice, to help fix the situation.

"I wanted to rewrite his choice of violating me," she said. "I wanted it to be my choice. I said, 'No, I'm going to f--k you.' It didn't fix anything or take anything away — it just made me feel worse. It brought me back to my knees and begging God for help."