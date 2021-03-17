‘Big Brother’ Stars Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo Are Married

“Big Brother” alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are newlyweds!

On Tuesday, the pair tied the knot at Casa Feliz Historic Home & Venue in Orange Lake, Florida.

The couple told Us Weekly, “It feels amazing! We’ve been waiting for this moment for so long and it’s finally happened. All the stress of having a wedding is lifted off our shoulders.”

“This day could not have been more perfect,” they shared. “Yes, it was daunting and stressful to have to move the wedding so many times, but at the end of the day, we are so happy with how everything came together and are excited for our next chapter.”

The couple also have a baby on the way, saying, “Now all our attention is focused on having a healthy and happy baby.”

Some of the familiar faces to attend the wedding include fellow “Big Brother” alums Josh Martinez, Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott as well as “Amazing Race” co-stars Leo Temory and Bret LaBelle.

The wedding comes over two years after Victor popped the question.

Nicole and Victor were originally planning to wed last year, but was forced to push the date twice.

In November, they told Us Weekly, “We were very much looking forward to celebrating our wedding with a small group of close friends and family this December, but due to COVID-19, we had to make the difficult but necessary decision to postpone until May 2021.”

Months later, Nicole and Victor broke the news that they were expecting their first child, writing, “Nic + Vic = our lil’ side kick. We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT!”

