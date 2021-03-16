‘The Challenge’ Couple Zach Nichols & Jenna Compono Tie the Knot

“The Challenge” stars Zach Nichols, 33, and Jenna Compono, 28, are officially husband and wife!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Over the weekend, the pair tied the knot in an intimate church wedding in Michigan, E! News reports.

A source close to the pair revealed they are planning on having a bigger celebration when it is safe, sometime later this year.

The pair were originally planning to marry over Valentine’s Day weekend, but pushed it due to the pandemic.

In November, Zach wrote on Instagram, “Well everyone, our wedding is now postponed until 2022! It was a hard decision but it's for the best."

The wedding news comes just a month after Zach and Jenna broke the news that they are expecting!

Jenna shared on Instagram, “Happy Valentine's Day! Zach & I are expecting our first baby… After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives. It really wasn't a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester. We are truly blessed and we can't wait to meet our little one in August."

Jenna also included photos of them holding a sonogram.

Zach gushed to E! News, “Jenna will be a great mom. She's always had a way with kids. They love her so I know she'll be a natural... I'm also excited for our kid's friends to tell them their mom's a total MILF, because I think we can all agree that Jenna's gonna be a really hot mom."