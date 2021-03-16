Keyshawn Johnson’s Daughter Maia Dead at 25

Getty Images

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson is mourning the loss of his daughter Maia.

On Monday night, Johnson announced the shocking death of Maia, 25. He tweeted, “Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life. She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss.”

The cause of death has not been revealed.

During his four-year marriage to Shikiri Hightower, they also had son Keyshawn Johnson Jr., 22.

Shikiri has not commented on Maia’s death.

Johnson is now married to Jennifer Conrad, the mother of his younger children London, Shyla, and Vance.

After retiring from football in 2016, Johnson became an ESPN analyst. After hearing the sad news, ESPN released a statement, which read, "Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy. He has the full support of his ESPN family."

Keyshawn's colleague Louis Riddick tweeted, "I am so very sorry Keshawn. That is devastating and heartbreaking to hear. From my family to yours...our deepest and most sincere condolences brother."

Jemele Hill added, "So very sorry for your loss."