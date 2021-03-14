Billie Eilish Wins Record of the Year, but Tells Megan Thee Stallion: ‘You Deserve This’

Getty Images

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell took home the top prize at the Grammys once again… but Megan Thee Stallion was at the center of Billie’s acceptance speech!

In her acceptance speech, the 19-year-old singer addressed Megan in the audience, saying how much the “Savage” singer deserved the award over her.

"This is really embarrassing for me,” Billie said. “Megan, girl... I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, ‘There's no way they're going to choose me.’ I was like, ‘It's hers.’ You deserve this. You had a year that I think is untoppable. You are a queen — I want to cry thinking about how much I love you... You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly... You deserve it.” She then asked everyone to applaud Megan before thanking the Academy and her team.

Billie and Finneas won the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted,” beating out Doja Cat for “Say So,” Dua Lipa for “Don’t Start Now,” Post Malone for “Circles,” DaBaby and Roddy Ricch for “ROCKSTAR,” Black Pumas for “Colors,” Beyoncé for “Black Parade,'' and Megan for “Savage” featuring Beyoncé.

Eilish was up for four nominations in total: Song of the year, Record of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance for “Everything I Wanted,” as well as Best Song Written for Visual Media for her Bond theme “No Time to Die," also winning for the latter.

Earlier in the night, Eilish performed her hit track "Everything I Wanted" wearing an embroidered Gucci suit for both her performance and red-carpet appearance.