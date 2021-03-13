Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Legendary Boxing Champ, Dead at 66

Getty Images

Marvin Hagler, the great middleweight boxing champion, died Saturday. He was 66.

Hagler's wife Kay confirmed his death on his official Facebook fan club page, writing, "I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Without offering a cause, she signed off "with love."

Hagler was born May 23, 1954, in Newark, New Jersey.

During his storied boxing career, which lasted from 1973-1987, he was the undisputed middleweight champ for seven years, defending his title and achieving the highest knockout percentage (nearly 80%) in his class.

When he lost a bout against Sugar Ray Leonard in a decision, he was so outraged by what he considered to be a stolen match he never fought again.

His overall success earned him the nickname Marvelous Marvin Hagler, a moniker he so enjoyed he legally adopted it.

Among his many accolades, Hagler was inducted into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame. He has consistently been ranked among the best fighters of all time.