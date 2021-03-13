Chris Harrison Will Not Host 'The Bachelorette' Next Season

Getty Images

Chris Harrison won't be hosting the new season of "The Bachelorette."

Warner Horizon and ABC said in a statement, "We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

The show also acknowledged the work that needs to be done on its end regarding diversity. "As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

Asa Dyer

Harrison's replacement on the upcoming season is the latest development after the 49-year-old had announced he was "stepping aside" from his duties in the wake of his comments in an interview with "Extra's" Rachel Lindsay about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racial insensitivity.

In a widely read message posted to social media, Harrison wrote that he had spent days "listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful. My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke. I set standards for myself, and have not met them. I feel that with every fiber of my being. Now, just as I taught my children to stand up, and to own their actions, I will do the same."