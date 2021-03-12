‘The Voice’ Winner Jake Hoot Marries Brittney Hoyt

Jake Hoot, who won “The Voice” in 2019, is on cloud nine!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last weekend, Hoot tied the knot with girlfriend Brittney Hoyt at their “dream venue,” Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Along with writing their own vows to each other and to his daughter Macy, Hoot also sang a song called “Hallelujah,” which he co-wrote with Kyndon Oakes, Renn, and Lee Turner.

He told People magazine, “I got very emotional reading my vows to both Brittney and Macy and then singing a song to my soon-to-be wife talking about my journey with her.”

Hoot and Hoyt hit the dance floor with “And Then Suddenly,” which he co-wrote for her, inspired by her journal of letters she wrote to him for more than 10 years.

It looks like the couple didn’t rehearse their first dance, since Brittney called it a “surprise.” She shared, “I wept like a baby when he surprised me with the song 'And Then Suddenly' for our first dance.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The surprises didn’t end there… Hoot suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing a dance he had prepared for Hoyt with his groomsmen. She dished, “During the dance, Jake's pants ripped from top to bottom! That made for a lot of laughter."

Brittany wore Adrianna Papell, and Jake sported Ariat for their special day.

At the reception, guests enjoyed catered barbecue and homemade desserts.

The newlyweds are celebrating their honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico. They noted, “We are so thankful we stayed around Nashville the first couple of nights to get rested up before coming to paradise.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.