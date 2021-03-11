Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Welcome First Child

Getty

Actress Emily Ratajkowski, 29, and Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31, just welcomed their first child.

Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy news in October with a Vogue essay and special video for the magazine shot by Lena Dunham.

Emily shared a precious breastfeeding photo on Instagram, writing, “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

At the time, she explained the couple’s take on revealing their baby’s gender. She explained, “When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled.”

Emily added they want to raise their child with as few gender stereotypes as possible, saying, “I don't necessarily fault anyone for these generalizations — a lot of our life experiences are gendered, and it would be dishonest to try to deny the reality of many of them. But I don't like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born.”