Aja Naomi King Expecting First Child

Getty Images

“How to Get Away with Murder” actress Aja Naomi King, 36, has a baby on the way!

On Thursday, King announced she is expecting her first child.

Along with posting a pic of her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “I really can’t begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family. With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak. This is my beautiful little rainbow baby.”

King also opened up on her two miscarriages, which has been difficult for her to discuss. She said, “I’ve been so deeply moved by the women who have openly shared their miscarriages. It brought me solace in a time that was incredibly painful to know I wasn’t alone. To understand that this experience is common, horrible but still common. I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it.”

“At first I wasn’t sure about sharing my experience because I felt like so many other people had way worse experiences than I did, but I realized that I can’t treat pain like an Olympic sport, as if it’s a competition and only those who have the worst stories win the right to talk about it. No matter the size of it in your mind, pain is pain and loss is loss, whatever the degree. And once you are touched by it, it stays with you forever,” she continued. “I won’t lie, it’s been hard to not carry my fear with me throughout this pregnancy. To believe that it’s real and that this baby will be okay. That this beautiful gift will remain. But I try to not ignore the facts, and the facts are that I am healthy and my baby is healthy, my baby is growing and now kicking and constantly reminding me of their very real presence within me.”

Aja stressed to those suffering similar situations, “You don’t have to carry the weight of it alone.” She added, “And for some (I won’t attempt to speak for everyone) it can be freeing. So I take this piece of freedom and I hope for someone else it allows them to feel a little less alone.”

King did not reveal the baby’s father.