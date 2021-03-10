‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Reflects on Past and Talks New Movie, Plus: Is He Single?

Jeremy Meeks made worldwide headlines when his mug shot went viral and he became known as “hot felon.” Now, he is making it as a model and an actor!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Meeks and asked, “Jeremy… your path… fascinates me. You’ve come so far since the mug shot that we all saw that went viral.”

Jeremy explained, “I had been told my whole life that I was supposed to be famous and it just didn’t make sense because of the life that I was living.”

Opening up about his path, he said, “God was waiting for me to be in the right space mentally, you know, to take on this blessing, because as fast as it came, I could throw it all away if I make the wrong decision.”

He continued, “I want so much more for myself and for my kids… I wanted to break the generational… cycle of going to jail. Like, my whole family was in the system… I never want to mess up this blessing… It feels good to do something positive that my kids can be proud of.”

His kids can be proud that he has a new movie, “Dutch,” coming out Friday. It is based on a popular book series about the rise and fall of the most terrifying criminal in Jersey.

Revealing where he got his inspiration for the role as Craze, Meeks shared, “When I was incarcerated… I read the whole trilogy, and I probably went into prison reading at a sixth-grade level and taught myself how to read reading all of the Teri Woods books.”