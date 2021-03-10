Golfer Rory McIlroy Gives Tiger Woods Health Update

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has an update on Tiger Woods condition, following his scary car accident last month.

Rory, a fellow pro golfer, appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and revealed Tiger could be going home soon.

McIlroy said, “Hopefully if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him. See his kids, see his family. But yeah, he’s doing better. All of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.”

“Everyone coming out in red and black on Sunday a couple weeks ago was just a very small way to show that we are thinking about him and hopefully we see him back out here again soon.”



-@McIlroyRory reflects on fellow athletes wearing red and black for Tiger Woods #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/7PMceglCNI — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 10, 2021 @FallonTonight

It turns out Woods is also watching some golf during his recovery, and texting McIlroy about his golf game.

Rory competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational over the weekend, and told Jimmy, “He texted me some words of encouragement before the final round at Bay Hill on Sunday. Things didn’t quite go to plan. He was the first one to text me and be like ‘What’s going on here?’ So even from the hospital bed, he’s still giving me some heat.”

On February 23, 2021, Tiger was involved in a single-car rollover crash and rushed to a hospital after being extricated from his SUV.

Woods was first treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on his severe leg injuries. Dr Anish Mahajan, the hospital’s chief medical officer, revealed the extent of his injuries, saying, “Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relive pressure due to swelling.”

Later in the week, Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which has a renowned orthopedic department, ranked #3 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

On Woods' Twitter, his rep added, "Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits. Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days.”

Tiger broke his silence on Feb. 28 after golfers wore his signature red shirt and black pants during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021 @TigerWoods