Stock Up Your Fridge for Award Season With This Discounted Sam's Club Membership

With the SAG Awards, the Academy Awards, and more just around the corner, you've got plenty of at-home viewing parties in the not-so-distant future. And if you want to make sure your fridge is stocked with all your favorite snacks and beverages, getting your essentials at wholesale prices is definitely the way to go.

Whether you're prepping for a fun event or simply shopping for everyday stuff for around the house, there's not much you won't find at Sam's Club, one of the most popular warehouse stores in the U.S. And with a membership fee price-drop like this, you'll experience great deals right from the getgo, followed by great prices on housewares, electronics, groceries, electronics, furniture, and so much more.

And as if Sam's Club's great products and affordable prices weren't enough, signing up now guarantees you some other awesome perks, including a free mouth-watering rotisserie chicken and an eight-pack of their gourmet cupcakes. You can retrieve your goodies on your first shopping trip after signing up — as long as you can find room in your cart-full of incredible goodies, that is.

Not sure if becoming a Sam's Club member is worth it? Check out what people are saying about this once-in-a-lifetime deal and you'll likely change your tune.

"It was a great deal and the free food was even better....the prices and deals I got at the club were great can't believe i waited so long to join...the best deal ever..." - Peter L.

"Good discount on membership. Previous member but didn't renew because of cost. With this offer I decided to join again." - Mari L.=

"All of it! Membership to shop at sams, I buy a lot of cleaning supplies, coffee pods, cheese, chicken, cupcakes Some coats and jackets..." - Beverly S.

Sign up for a year-long membership to Sam's Club (along with the aforementioned delicious freebies) at over half-off, making it a mere $28.88!