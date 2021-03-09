Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Hits the Runway for Paris Fashion Week

Splash News

Meadow Walker is taking her modeling career to new heights!

The daughter of late actor Paul Walker hit the runway for Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week.

Walker, 22, shared the news on Instagram writing, “Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21. Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx #givenchyfw21.”

Due to COVID-19, there was no crowd to watch the show. During a Vogue takeover, she confessed, “I was just thinking if it was completely filled and I was walking on the runway, I’d be absolutely terrified.”

Meadow was in good company, with models like Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn.

Walker launched her modeling career with DNA in 2017.

Her father Paul died in a tragic car accident in November 2013, when she was 15.