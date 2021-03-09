Kane Brown Talks New Music, Plus: His Job Before Hitting Big

Kane Brown is the country king of collaborations, with 29 chart topping hits with some of the world’s biggest artists!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Brown, who is working on new music. He said, “Yeah, we're working on the album. We haven't done enough to really talk about it yet. We’ve tracked four songs.”

Along with working on music, Kane said he is loving life at home with wife Katelyn and their daughter Kingsley. Referencing their recent fun on social media, Jenn said, “Your poor wife, with the trick questions that you lay on her…”

Kane quipped, “She hates it. Every time I put my phone up, she’s like, ‘Oh, God!’”

His down-to-earth humor is another reminder of the star’s humble beginnings growing up with his grandmother. He shared, “I think one of my favorite kid stories in my mind was… playing basketball without being able to afford basketball shoes… So I had these water shoes… that I thought made me super fast… My Nana, she got upset one day because she couldn’t buy me new basketball shoes and everybody had them and I was out there on the basketball court in these water shoes and I looked at her and I told her, I was like, ‘Nana, it's okay,’ I was like, ‘These shoes make me faster than everybody.’”

When asked what he would tell his younger self if he could, Brown answered, “Always look out for the ones that look out for you.”