First Pic! Ben McKenzie & Morena Baccarin Welcome Baby #2

“Gotham” stars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin have a new addition to their family!

On Tuesday, the couple broke the news that their second child has arrived. They welcomed a baby boy named Arthur.

Morena wrote on Instagram, “2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven’t missed much yet.”

Baccarin included a precious photo of Arthur sleeping, too!

Ben shared the same photo, adding, “Welcome to the world, Arthur. Gotta say, your timing is impeccable. ❤️.”

In December, Morena announced she was pregnant during an interview on “The Talk.”

Opening up about their life under quarantine, Baccarin said, “Times have changed. What we now call date night is really, honestly being able to take a walk outside together. It has inspired a lot of anxiety in the kids because we're around all the time. So when we take a bit of time to ourselves they're like, 'Where are you going?!'"

Morena revealed that they have found a way to involve the kids on their date nights, with their daughter Frances, 4, getting Ben ready.

When Carrie Ann Inaba noted that Morena was “glowing, by the way,” she quipped, “I think that date was pretty successful.” She then stood up and revealed her growing baby bump!