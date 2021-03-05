Toni Garrn & Alex Pettyfer Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Model Toni Garrn and actor Alex Pettyfer are going to be parents!

On Friday, Toni announced her pregnancy. Along with posting a video from her Vogue Germany shoot, she wrote on Instagram, “I've been keeping this secret for.. pretty much 6 months exactly. FINALLY I can share my biggest news with you all Let the journey beginn @voguegermany."

In the video, Toni cradles her baby bump and reveals how her life has changed since becoming pregnant, saying, “The best thing about being pregnant is definitely waking up every morning and knowing I'm pregnant. It's the most beautiful, happy feeling. I touch my belly right away and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me."

“I think my whole life already changed, but it's the perfect year for me to have a baby because everything already slowed down so much," Toni emphasized. "My body finally has the patience and the time, and my brain has the patience and the time just to be very fulfilled and just present with just being a parent, which I'd love to be."

Toni is excited to meet her bundle of joy! She gushed, “I just dream of the way her or his face is going to look, the way it's going to be, the way it's going to smell. I just can't wait to meet my baby."

As for her reaction when she learned that she was expecting, Toni shared, “I think the first word that came to me was 'finally.’ I was very, very very excited."

Pettyfer reposted Toni’s Instagram, calling himself “DADDY.”

Hours before making the big announcement, Garrn posted a Instagram Story video of herself discussing her changing body. She told followers, “Do you guys have any idea how hard it is, when, you know, you settle, and you get married, and it's COVID, and you start to cook, and you start to love food more and more and more, and you really just start to relax in your body, and you, you know, you gain a few pounds — gain a lot of pounds — and then you just, you know, wear different clothes because you got a little bigger but you feel quite good in your body, and, you know, your husband keeps telling you you look great so you just keep eating, and then you f--king get paparazzied on the street and they think you're pregnant? And now everyone congratulates me.”

Garrn was “obviously kidding” around, saying in another video, “I definitely gained a lot of weight, but it is not due to not going to the gym. I'm sorry if you hate me now. My friends thought this was funny — blame my friends. Maybe I'll take it down later. But anyway, swipe up to see the truth."

The news comes just five months after Toni and Alex tied the knot in Hamburg, Germany.

Garrn posted a kissing pic of them with their wedding bands. She wrote on Instagram, “Now you really get to call me wifey.”

Alex shared the same photo, adding, “Mr and Mrs Pettyfer.”