Surprise Sighting! Angelina Jolie & Ellen Pompeo Spotted in L.A.

Who knew Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo were friends?

Jolie, 45, and Pompeo, 51, surprised fans when they were spotted out to dinner with some of their kids at Italian restaurant E. Baldi in Beverly Hills.

A source revealed to People, "Their daughters are good friends," explaining that Angelina’s preteen Vivienne, 12, and Ellen’s eldest Stella, 11, are buddies.

The insider added, "And Angelina and Ellen are friends and neighbors."

The women, donning face masks, wore opposite looks with Jolie in a white dress and nude heels, and Pompeo in all black. See the pics!

“Extra” caught up with Angelina last August, and she opened up about life in the pandemic with her kids, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne’s twin brother Knox, 12.

Angie revealed that at the time, even her eldest Maddox, was at home, while attending Yonsei University in South Korea online. She explained, “He had to stay back from Korea. He's going online, and so I think he starts at 6 p.m. at night.”

Jolie, who is in the midst of a divorce from Brad Pitt, added of the kids, “They're all together and it's a nice big bunch, so everybody's helping each other out. We're lucky.”

We also caught up with Ellen in December, who got candid about home school during quarantine.

“I'm not very good at it… I don't have a tremendous amount of patience,” she said. “I certainly can't do fifth-grade math… When we sit down to dinner every night and I ask the kids about their day, to see their faces light up, ‘The teacher called on me and I knew the answer,’ you know, I think we can all agree that teachers are a very big part of our lives. We always remember what teachers said to us when we were young, and now as a mom, seeing the way my kids’ faces light up when they talk about their teachers, we really do need to support teachers and lift them up in any way we can.”