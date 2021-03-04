Rachel Lindsay Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Latest Apology and Addresses How We Move Forward

Getty Images

After Chris Harrison’s “Good Morning America” interview, “Extra’s” own Rachel Lindsay sat down with Billy Bush to share her reaction.

Billy said, “[Chris] directly addressed people who have been sending nasty stuff to you, which is unacceptable. How did you react when you saw that?” Rachel answered, “I wasn't expecting him, you know to address what's been going on with me because this is the first time we've heard from Chris, but the fact that he did address the harassment and the hate that I've been receiving, I really appreciate that.”

Billy continued, “As for the overall apology, do you accept it?”

Rachel answered, “I do accept the apology, Billy, and I think it's important for me to say that because I haven't really talked about, you know, Chris and the statement because I'm not trying to make this a Chris-versus-Rachel, but the fact that, once again, you know — this isn't the first time he's apologized to me — he apologized again on ‘GMA’ today and I do accept that and I think it's important for me to say that because we need to move forward. And for me, for us to move forward, I need to accept the apology, so we can all be better from this situation, which is what we want.”

Billy asked, “What does moving forward look like? What's the best positive that could come out here?”

Rachel said, “I think that, listen, in 2020, it was all about people realizing things that they hadn't before. It was a level of awareness that was created that people hadn't necessarily recognized. And out of that also came conversations that we should be having whether they're tough, uncomfortable, whatever it may be. Isn't that what this should be as well? It's bigger than just ‘The Bachelor,’ it's bigger than just a reality TV show. There are a lot of issues that have come up because of this interview, and I think it's important that we continue the conversation, we continue to move forward. And I think that's the best thing that we can hope for out of all of this.”