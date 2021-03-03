‘Summer House’ Star Hannah Berner Engaged to Des Bishop

“Summer House” star Hannah Berner, 29, and comedian boyfriend Des Bishop, 45, are taking their relationship to the next level!

People magazine reports Bishop proposed to Berner on Valentine’s Day after less than a year of dating. She told the outlet, “We're very excited. It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know."

Des popped the question with a special video, an ode to their love story, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, “When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh. On Valentine's Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn't gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, 'I have a surprise for you.' "

After she watched the video she saw Des “just kneeling on the side, and then he just pulls out the ring.”

Hannah reacted with “weird crying noises.”

Of the round diamond sparkler, Berner gushed, “It's just perfect because I can wear it with my sweats. I can wear it more dressed up. And I feel like it's, as my friends would say, very me."

The pair started dating in July and he knew she was the one “fairly quickly.” He explained, “When I met her the first time, my immediate thought was not only is she beautiful, but I just want to spend all the time with her because she's so much fun."

Hannah had similar sentiments for Des, saying, “He lets me be me, and we laugh together. I make him laugh, and he makes me laugh. I really just fell in love with how his mind works. And I really listen to his advice, and I really just respect him."