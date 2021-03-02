Catherine Zeta-Jones on Life in Lockdown with Family, Her TV Show ‘Prodigal Son,’ and Clothing Line

Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas brought plenty of star power to the Golden Globes, and now Catherine is bringing her Oscar-winning acting game to the new season of “Prodigal Son.”

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Zeta-Jones to talk about the role and life at home during the pandemic.

Catherine revealed that her kids are at home, saying, “It gave me solace to have my babes, my man, my team in here, safe.”

She continued, “They wanted to protect us as parents, Michael as well, who is a little older than me… We played lots of games.”

The entire Douglas family is also having fun with a new addition — her stepson Cameron’s baby boy. “His name is Ryder Douglas. He came out kicking. When the news isn’t necessarily uplifting in any sense, to have a newborn baby was just a joy, a real joy,” she said.

“And I got a puppy, which was just as equally joyous for me,” she added, joking, “My third child was born. It’s the TLC of life: puppies and babies.”

Chatting about playing Dr. Vivian Capshaw, the resident M.D. at a psychiatric institute in “Prodigal Son,” she said, “It is great to get back to work. There’s a past with these two doctors in the bowels of the Claremont Psychiatric Facility. Things start to unravel. It’s fun.”

Also fun is the launch of her new ready-to-wear Spring collection from her Casa Zeta-Jones clothing line. “It was such a passion project,” she said, explaining it was created “thinking of the woman that needs great pieces to go with her favorites she has at home… great mix-and-match pieces that can take you from day to night.”

What was her inspiration for the line? “I have a huge vintage collection. I made clothing. I’m a seamstress… I’m the daughter of a seamstress… so my inspiration is what real women wear, what real women can afford.”



Her new collection is out now.