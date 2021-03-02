‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison to Speak Out on ‘GMA’

“Extra’s” Billy Bush has learned “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison will speak out to “Good Morning America” this week.

This season, contestant Rachael Kirkconnell was accused of racist behavior online. Harrison came under fire when he defended her during an “Extra” interview with Rachel Lindsay.

He has temporarily stepped aside as host of the franchise and publicly apologized.

Now, Billy has confirmed through a source that Michael Strahan will interview Harrison later this week.

The news comes on the heels of a statement from “The Bachelor” producers, who spoke out in support of Rachel.