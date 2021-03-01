San Diego Comic-Con Goes Virtual Again for 2021

Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced San Diego Comic-Con to go virtual again this year.

The event is a huge draw, and organizers say it is “too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude.”

The announcement on the Comic-Con website explained, “While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con. For this reason, we have made the challenging decision to postpone Comic-Con 2021 as an in-person gathering until our 2022 dates, and once again hold this year’s celebration as the free online Comic-Con@Home.”

Fans can log on July 23 to the 25 for the special three-day virtual event. Anyone with an existing badge for the in-person SDCC can ask for a refund or let it roll over to 2022 automatically. Click here for further details.