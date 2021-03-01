Eliza Dushku & Peter Palandjian Expecting Baby #2 — See Her Growing Bump!

Getty

Actress Eliza Dushku has a bun in the oven!

Dushku, 40, is expecting her second child with husband Peter Palandjian, 57.

Over the weekend, Eliza posted a pic of her growing baby bump, writing on Instagram, “Mama x 2.. 🌊🌺 @peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!! 💙♥️.”

Her post also included a pic of son Philip, 1, in a shirt that reads, “Can you dig it? I'm going to be a big brother."

Dushku and Palandjian welcomed Philip in August 2019. At the time, she posted a pic of Peter holding Philip, writing, “Our BABY = #Bourne.”

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary soon after Philip arrived. She gushed, “Happy 1st Anniversary (of forever more!) Mr. Palandjian ~ my💞! 👶🏻Bourne & I are so, SO lucky.”