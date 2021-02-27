Celebrity News February 27, 2021
'Bachelor' News: Emmanuel Acho Will Host 'After the Final Rose'
A big announcement has been made about the highly anticipated "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose" special!
Emmanuel Acho, best-selling author and host of "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," is set to host the special, which will air Monday, March 15, at 10 p.m. on ABC after the season finale of "The Bachelor."
On the special, Acho will chat with Bachelor Matt James about the history-making season, as well as the final three women, Bri, Michelle and Rachael.
Acho said in a statement, "It's both an honor and privilege to be hosting 'After the Final Rose.' This is an incredibly pivotal episode on one of the most storied shows in television history."
The move comes in the wake of Chris Harrison — host of the series for nearly 20 years — announcing he was "stepping aside for a period of time" following an interview with "Extra's" Rachel Lindsay in which he made racially insensitive statements.