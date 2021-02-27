'Bachelor' News: Emmanuel Acho Will Host 'After the Final Rose'

A big announcement has been made about the highly anticipated "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose" special!

Emmanuel Acho, best-selling author and host of "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," is set to host the special, which will air Monday, March 15, at 10 p.m. on ABC after the season finale of "The Bachelor."

On the special, Acho will chat with Bachelor Matt James about the history-making season, as well as the final three women, Bri, Michelle and Rachael.

Acho said in a statement, "It's both an honor and privilege to be hosting 'After the Final Rose.' This is an incredibly pivotal episode on one of the most storied shows in television history."