Teresa Palmer Expecting Baby #4
Actress Teresa Palmer is going to be a mom again!
The Australian star posted a cuddly photo session on Instagram, revealing she is expecting her fourth child.
The pics featured her three children Bodhi, 7, Forest, 4, and Poet, 1, snuggled up to their mom and her baby bump.
The announcement also coincided with her birthday! Teresa wrote, “35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide. Today I am thinking of my mothers transition to motherhood and feel grateful to her for all she has done for me. I celebrate her, a healthy full life & the miracle of birth. Reflecting on this surrounded by my darling babies, including our newest little love.”
Palmer tagged her husband Mark Webber and included the cute hashtags #wehavesomanychildren and #thebestkindofbirthdaypresent.
Teresa, who currently stars in “A Discovery of Witches,” wed Mark in 2013.