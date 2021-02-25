Private Funeral Held for Vincent Jackson After Brain Donated for CTE Research

Getty Images

Vincent Jackson’s family and friends paid their respects at a funeral on Wednesday, following the NFL player’s death at 38.

TMZ reports it was a small private service, and that Jackson’s body will now be cremated, per his wishes.

Jackson’s brain, however, was donated to Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). According to their website, the center “conducts high-impact, innovative research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy and other long-term consequences of repetitive brain trauma in athletes and military personnel. “

TMZ says the family hopes that donating Vincent’s brain contribute to CTE research.

Allison Gorrell, the executive producer of the Jackson In Action 83 Foundation, recently told the New York Times of the donation, "Vincent being who he was would have wanted to help as many people as possible. It's something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions."

Jackson was found dead on February 15 at a Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, around 11:30 a.m. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that Jackson’s body was discovered by housekeeping.

Vincent checked into the hotel on January 11, and his family filed a missing persons report on February 11. The case was called off, however, after he was located on February 12.

10 Tampa Bay reports that housekeeping entered his room on February 13 and 14 and found him “slouched over” on the couch and assumed he was asleep. They called 911 after finding him in the same position again the following day.

His cause of death is unknown. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy.

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his career from 2005-2016.